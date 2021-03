A man in his forties has died today in a workplace accident at an agricultural business near Enniscorthy

The accident occurred this morning at the premises of Cooney Furlong Grain at Dranagh Caime

In a statement this evening the company said it was deeply saddened at the loss of a valued colleague who worked for eighteen years with the business

The company is co operating with the gardai and the Health and Safety Authortriy into establishing the circumstances in which the accident happened

