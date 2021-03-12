MANY RECEIVING THE PUP IN WEXFORD ARE LIVING UNDER THE POVERTY LINE

Almost 2,500 low paid workers across Wexford who are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are below the poverty line.

Wexford County Councillor, Aontu’s Jim Codd is calling on the Government to address their situation as a matter of urgency

Councillor Codd says the PUP payment of 203 euro is 36 euro below the poverty line and there’s no medical card provision either.

He says if politicians can find the money to give themselves a pay rise, there’s money to improve the lives of those who are struggling to keep their heads above water:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related