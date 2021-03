Medical card holders who are having trouble accessing dental care should contact the HSE for advice.

Dentists in the South East are reporting an uptake in their services recently despite the current lockdown conditions.

As a result, many are under pressure to reach all their patients with some on medical cards missing out.

Maurice Quirke of Quirke Dental Surgeons in New Ross says there is help available if you can’t get through:

