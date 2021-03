Wexford General Hospital can confirm that all intern contracts are coming to an end in July as is the usual recruitment practice.

In a statement this afternoon the Ireland Hospital East Group say for 2021 Wexford Hospital will receive three interns in total from July.

No intern contracts as such are being terminated.

Senator Malcolm Byrne says this is good news, however the Keep Our Doctors Campaign says there will still be less interns

[CLIP]

