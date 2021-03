Wexford athlete Leon Reid says he’s looking for at least a semi finals at this year’s European Athletics Indoor Championships.

The Menapians clubman will go in the first round of the 60 metres tomorrow morning in Poland.

The race is a relatively new string to his bow as he usually races at 200 metres and 400 metres.

However, he’s confident that a good performance on Saturday will set him up for success in the future:

