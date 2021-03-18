MEN’S CHARITIES STRUGGLING TO COPE WITH DEMAND DURING PANDEMIC

Charities which look after men’s mental health say they are struggling to cope with demand for their services.

Men’s Aid Ireland says there’s been a surge in calls to its helpline during the pandemic.

The charity says it dealt with around 5,500 contacts last year, while 275 men came forward for free counselling.

Meanwhile chairman of Wexford Working Men’s Club Martin Haughton says the only way he can keep in touch with members is over the phone.

Speaking to South East Radio, he says men are finding life very difficult at the moment and are just looking for someone else to talk to:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related