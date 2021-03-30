Mixed Reaction To 2125 Rural Development For Wexford

There’s mixed reaction to the 21-25 rural development plan for Wexford

Yesterday the Government announced it’s intention to offer people money to move to rural parts of County Wexford under the plan.

In a major push to decentralise, tax breaks are set to be offered for working from home.

Planning permissions in rural areas are set to be examined, while vacant buildings will be refurbished into remote working hubs.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Fianna Fail Councillor Pip Breen says rural Wexford hasn’t got the infrastructure to attract more people.

However, Councillor Breen welcomes the idea of re purposing vacant houses in our towns and villages.

