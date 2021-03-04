MORE GOOD NEWS FOR ROSSLARE WITH 4TH DFDS VESSEL TO SAIL TO DUNKIRK

Freight transport out of Rosslare Europort has gone from just three sailing per week this time last year to what will be 36 sailings per week from the first of April.

Todays announcement from management at the port reveals the DFDS ferry company is planning to put a fourth vessel The Ark Dania in service to Dunkirk.

The Europort has seen freight transport increase by 46% and Continental freight by 450%.

Glenn Carr, Manager at Rosslare Europort says the next phase of development is the progression of a bid to provide electricity to the South East region with wind energy off Rosslare:

