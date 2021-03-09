MOTION FOR 6 EMERGENCY BEDS PASSED BY WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL TO TACKLE HOMELESSNESS

The recent cold weather has brought the reality of homelessness to the forefront of people’s minds in County Wexford.

That’s the view of Gorey councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin who helped pass a joint motion which aims to tackle the problems facing rough sleepers in the county.

The motion, which was supported by many coucillors from across the political spectrum, called for 6 emergency crash beds to be installed across County Wexford.

The Sinn Fein representative says events in the past few weeks have driven the point home that something has to be done:

