MRS MILNER HANDS PAUL NOLAN A FIRST CHELTENHAM WIN IN 10 YEARS

Davidstown trainer Paul Nolan is celebrating this afternoon after picking up his first winner at Cheltenham for a decade.

The Wexford man saw his mount Mrs Milner take home the victory in the the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at a price of 12/1.

That’s a first festival success for Paul since Noble Prince in 2011.

Young jockey Jordan Gainford from Caim was second in that race on board Denise Foster’s The Bosses Oscar.

Earlier in the week, Palace East man Sean Flanagan broke his Cheltenham duck on the 80/1 chance Jeff Kidder in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related