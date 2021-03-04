MUSIC GENERATION WEXFORD LOOKING TO INSPIRE YOUNG PEOPLE WITH MINI MAESTRO PACKS

Young children in Wexford are being encouraged to explore their musical side and learn more about the sounds around them.

Music Generation Wexford are sending out Mini Maestro packs next week which includes a small drum, bells and maracas.

Musicians Aileen Donohoe and Peter McCamley have been showing young people the wonder of music in the county and are hoping the packs will help keep them in touch with the art world.

Development Officer with Music Generation Wexford Katherine Atkinson says Pete and Aileen bring the fun to all the family:

