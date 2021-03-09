NEW NA FIANNA BOXING GYM GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM THE COUNCIL

A Wexford councillor says the new sport complex in Ferndale will help reinvigorate an area that has been long neglected.

Labour representative George Lawlor has welcomed the news that planning permission has been granted by the council for a new development in Wexford Town

The project will include a gym, multi use games area and outdoor walking track, with the gym acting as a permanent home for Na Fianna Boxing club.

It’s hoped some building work may be started on the development by the end of the year.

Councillor Lawlor told South East Radio, it’ll provide another sporting outlet for children in the Ferndale area:

