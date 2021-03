Up to 50 volunteers have been recruited in to the voluntary sector across Wexford in the past month as a result of the new Volunteer Centre in Wexford

The centre in Iberius House, Wexford Town, is currently being revamped to cater for the needs of volunteers.

The centre will be managed by Jane Byrne and is expected to open in mid July.

Jonathan King, who is a member of the management board, says the Volunteer Centre will provide training, placement and support:

