Almost two and a half thousand low paid workers across Wexford who are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are below the poverty line

Wexford County Councillor, Aontu’s Jim Codd is calling on the Government to address their situation as a matter of urgency

Councillor Codd says the payment of 203 euro is 36 euro below the poverty line and there’s no medical card provision either.

