Brittiany Ferries saw passenger numbers slump on ite two services in and out of Ireland last year

The company which operates out of Rosslare and Cork saw numbers drop from 120 thousand in 2019 down to just 20 thousand last year

However freight traffic was slightly up but the company relies on passenger traffic for up to eighty per cent of its income

Brittiany Ferries operate weekly sailings from Rosslare to both Cherbourg in France and Bilbao in Spain

