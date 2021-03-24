PENALTIES MAY BE NEEDED AS GOREY TOWN PARK PROJECT COSTS RISE ONCE AGAIN

Penalties may have to be introduced to make sure that the Gorey Town Park project doesn’t spiral out of control.

That’s the view of local councillor Joe Sullivan who says the council need answers as price increase for the project has been astronomical.

The initial estimate for the project was €1.2 million when first proposed but it’s feared that rising costs could see the final price stand at over €3 million.

The Fianna Fail representative says he’s in favour of having measures to make sure contractors stick within the budgets available to them:

