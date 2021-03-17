PHILIP RECK REMEMBERED AS A TRUE GENTLEMAN AS HE’S LAID TO REST TODAY

A Courtnacuddy man who died in a tragic workplace accident on Monday has been described as a colossal loss to his family and friends.

41 year old Philip Reck was killed in a freak incident at the Cooney Furlong grain store in Caim where he worked for 18 years.

A small private funeral was held this morning where he was remembered by his wife Martina, daughters Aideen and Eve and his extended family.

Philip was also commended for his work with the group Base Ireland where he helped grow from it’s inception 7 years ago.

The group aims to help educate farmers about biodiversity.

A statement from the group called him a true gentleman and a much loved friend.

