PLANNING PERMISSION GRANTED FOR SECOND GO AT WEXFORD BRIDGE HOTEL

Planning permission has been granted by Wexford County Council for a new Hotel development on the Quayfront in Wexford Town.

The 24.7 million euro site will include a major hotel which it’s hoped will be open for business by 2024 or 2025.

This is the second application for the development by brothers Anthony and Colm Neville after the project was turned down on appeal by An Bord Pleanala in 2019.

Speaking to South East Radio, Colm Neville, who owns the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy, outlined the other areas that will be built as part of the project:

Mayor of Wexford Leonard Kelly has welcomed the news saying it’ll bring jobs to the town:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email