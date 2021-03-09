PROFITS FROM NEW KENNEDY SUMMER SCHOOL BOOK TO BENEFIT NEW ROSS HOSPITAL

A book which draws on some of the finest essays produced at the Kennedy Summer School will donate royalties from sales to the New Ross Community Hospital.

“From Whence I Came: the Kennedy Legacy, Ireland and America” will be launched next week and is a collection of papers from previous guests of the annual event including Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan and former adviser to Bernie Sanders Tad Devine.

The Taoiseach Michael Martin will help launch the book next Monday as part of a week long celebration of Irish American relations including St Patrick’s Day on the 17th of March.

One of the co-editors of the book Dr Brian Murphy, who is a director at the Kennedy Summer School, says the late Noel Whelan inspired them to keep the money raised in the local area:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related