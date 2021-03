An announcement on the 18th June is expected for the preferred route for the Oylegate to Rosslare motorway.

The multi million euro project has been in the pipeline since 2009 and currently there are up six routes being looked at.

One of these will be chosen much to the relief of the many people whose homes and land have been sterilised for the past twelve years as the preferred route takes shape.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Lisa McDonald outlines what will happen in the summer:

