RECYCLING OF ELECTRICAL WASTE UP 23% IN WEXFORD

Recycling centres in Wexford took in 23% more electrical waste in 2020 despite the Covid 19 pandemic.

That’s according to a study from WEEE Ireland who says it’s part of a larger trend with the public being more aware of environmental issues.

January 2021 saw a 7% decrease year on year when it comes to electrical recycling, which WEEE puts down to the re-introduction of the 5km limit and a lack of opportunities for people to recycle their waste.

CEO of WEEE Ireland Leo Donovan says a lot of people in the South East saw lockdown as an chance to clear out the house:

