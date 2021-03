A New Ross councillor says Click and Collect services have to be allowed resume soon to help keep people in a job.

Many small to medium businesses are suffering as they are locked out of going to work while multinational companies can remain trading.

Fianna Fail representative Michael Sheehan says the pressure is on the government to reintroduce a small measure which will mean shop owners can keep their heads above water:

