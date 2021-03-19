REOPENING SOME LOCAL AREAS WILL INSPIRE OTHERS TO BEAT VIRUS – MURPHY

A Wexford TD is calling on the government to look at reopening some local electoral areas if there is a low amount of Covid cases there.

Verona Murphy says a plan is needed beyond the current Level 5 restrictions that are in place.

The Wexford Borough District is one of just 11 LEAs to have recorded fewer than 5 cases of COVID19Ireland in the 2 week period to Monday.

The Independent TD says instead of causing resentment among the people, reopening some areas will inspire others to work harder at eradicating the virus:

