RISING RENTS IN GOREY LEADING TO A RISK OF INCREASED HOMELESSNESS

There are people in the squeezed middle in Gorey who are at risk of becoming homeless.

That’s the warning from Sinn Fein councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin who has called on the Housing Minister to look again at addressing the issues around rising rents.

The latest figures from The Residential Tenancies Board shows there has been a 2.7 percent annual increase in the national average rent.

There was a 1.4% increase in rent prices in County Wexford between Quarters 3 and 4 last year with the average rent in the county now standing at €812 per month.

In the north of the county, that could be nearly 12 hundred euro and Councillor Ó Súilleabháin says there’s a danger that families could be trapped:

