The Government’s new five-year strategy for rural Ireland will rejuvenate rural towns and villages in County Wexford and offer greater remote working opportunities.

The strategy announced today will see the creation of remote working hubs, by utilising vacant

buildings in towns and villages

Legislation will also be introduced to provide employees with the right to request remote work.

Wexford County Council will receive funding to run targeted campaigns to attract remote workers to the county

