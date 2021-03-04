Scholarships to enhance efforts for the establishment of a Technological University in the South East

14 PHD scholarships are to be offered as part of a new programme from WIT and IT Carlow.

The 4.5 million euro cross-institutional scheme has been described as a gamechanger for research in the South East.

Candidates can apply for programmes in areas such as applied engineering, artificial intelligence and bioenvironmental science.

The initiative has also been seen as a key element in the development process towards a Technological University for the South East.

Vice-President for Research at WIT and Gorey resident Dr. Mark White says it’s going to benefit the whole region

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email