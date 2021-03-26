SECOND CATH LAB HAS TO BE PROPERLY STAFFED AND RESOURCED – DR BUCKLEY

A leading cardiologist is warning that there’s no point in a second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford unless it’s properly staffed and resourced.

There was some good news yesterday with the announcement that a construction contract for the facility has been awarded with work hopefully to start this summer.

It’s hoped that a second lab in the South East will allow for 24/7 care for heart patients which is currently not available.

Dr Aidan Buckley who is a consultant cardiologist at Wexford General Hospital says the recruitment drive should start now to make sure the proper people are in place to give the best level of care they can:

