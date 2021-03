A Wexford pet farm says they can’t wait to get back up and running when restrictions allow next month.

Outdoor amenities such as zoos will be allowed to return to business on April 26th under new guidance released last night.

That’s good news for the Secret Valley Wildlife Park near Clonroche who says it was a hard winter for their business.

Danielle Murphy is a zookeeper at the park and says even the animals are looking forward to seeing their adoring public:

