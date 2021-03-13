SER SPORTS HOUR 13TH MARCH WITH GORDON D’ARCY, JASON GILTRAP AND EVAN FARRELL

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we got a Six Nations update from Ferns man and Irish Rugby Legend Gordon D’Arcy as he previewed tomorrow’s meeting between Ireland and Scotland at Murrayfield.

The former Leinster centre feels that the Scotland habit of making life hard for themselves won’t be on show tomorrow and Andy Farrell’s men will need to be on their best to come away with the victory.

We brought you the news this week that the Ferndale sport complex got the green light from Wexford County Council which means Na Fianna Boxing Club will finally have a home after 10 years in the game.

Coach Jason Giltrap joined us on the show to look back on their journey from 2011 and outlined why they’re ready to move forward once their base is up and running.

And Wexford FC midfielder Evan Farrell joined Aidan to look ahead at Wexford FC’s First Division season.

The Piercestown man is one of the few locals on the senior side and is hoping to become a mainstay in Brian O’Sullivan’s thoughts this year.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Gordon D’Arcy on Ireland v Scotland:

Jason Giltrap on Na Fianna Boxing Club and the Ferndale Sport Complex:

Evan Farrell on Wexford FC and representing the local players on the team:

