SER SPORTS HOUR 14TH MARCH WITH CIARA ROSSITER AND JAMIE CODD

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we got the women’s side of things as Wexford Youths finish up their preseason ahead of the return to action in the WNL.

Ciara Rossiter is the flying left back for the side and despite being just 25 years of age, she’s nearing on a decade of league action and has plenty of experience as they try to wrestle the title back from Peamount United.

Ciara told us about her Ireland debut back in 2015 in front of 18,000 people and how she came back from a serious injury while playing for WIT.

Jamie Codd won’t be at Cheltenham this year so we got him in to give us a few tips and cast his expert eye on the action in the Cotswold’s next week.

The Wexford man knows all about what it takes to get a winner on the big day and also gave his view on the recent scandal’s that have hit the racing world.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Ciara Rossiter on Wexford Youths, Ireland debut and returning from injury:

Jamie Codd on Cheltenham and Gordon Elliott’s ban:

