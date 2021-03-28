SER SPORTS HOUR 28TH MARCH WITH KEVIN DOYLE, BRIDGET WHELAN AND ANNA STAFFORD

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we picked through the bones of the Republic of Ireland’s loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night with former striker Kevin Doyle.

The Wexford man looked at the reign of Stephen Kenny over the past 10 games, outlined the issues that players face getting into the top teams in England and gave us reasons to be cheerful with some youngsters coming through.

The Enniscorthy Greyhound track is building up for one of it’s blue riband events of the year, the semi finals of the Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial stakes which get underway tomorrow night.

Racing manager Bridget Whelan joined us on the show to look at some of the favourites while giving us an update on the possible closure of the track and what the industry is doing to change the perception that dogs are mistreated.

And runner Anna Stafford guided us through her journey from walking a few times a week to running half marathons all while dealing with the lockdown restrictions.

She says something as simple as a couch to 5k app and yoga can help you get started and was you get going, you won’t be able to stop.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Kevin Doyle on Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 and the problems facing Stephen Kenny:

Bridget Whelan on Michael Fortune Memorial races and the future of Enniscorthy Greyhound Racing:

Anna Stafford on running under lockdown and why now is the time to get out and get active:

