SER SPORTS HOUR 7TH MARCH WITH MICHAEL MARTIN, EDDIE SCALLY AND EMMA LANG

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we got a detailed look at the new Wexford GAA Strategic Plan for the next 5 years as the association looks to keep Wexford competitive while bringing through the next generation of GAA stars.

Chairman Michael Martin broke down the plan with Liam Spratt including looking at development squads and GDOs.

Eddie Scally is the new racing manager at Wexford Racecourse and looked at their opening day on Wednesday.

He caught up with Liam and talked about his dual role with Gowran Park and gave his opinion on the Gordon Elliott controversy.

And as part of International Women’s Day on Monday, Emma Lang of the Courtown BMX club joined us on the show to talk about the Bike With Me campaign from Cycling Ireland which is looking to get more girls cycling.

BMX is seen as a sport that’s geared towards boys but Emma is looking to turn that assumption on it’s head and outlined the growing sport for us on the show.

Michael Martin on Wexford GAA’s Strategic Plan for 2021-25:

Eddie Scally on the opening race meeting of the season at Bettyville:

Emma Lang on the Bike Like Me Campaign and Courtown BMX club:

