SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 27TH MARCH WITH JOHN KENNY, BRIAN FURLONG AND BRIAN O’SULLIVAN

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we took a look at the area of Coiste Na nOg in Wexford GAA as our Liam Spratt sits down with new youth Gaelic Games chairman John Kenny.

He outlined his position on getting kids back out on the pitch for the summer while also bringing us some news about major plans to build on the good work done with GDOs in recent years.

Brian Furlong of Kilmore United dropped in to tell us about the club’s attempts at fundraising this year.

A number of revenue streams have been taken away from them due to Covid and Brian says every single euro will be crucial if club’s like his are to survive.

And Wexford FC began their First Division campaign with a home loss to Cabinteely as the Dubs came away from Ferrycarrig Park with a 2-1 victory.

Boss Brian O’Sullivan gave his thoughts on the game to Aidan Delaney and is now looking ahead to a trip to new boys Treaty United.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

John Kenny on new role as Coiste Na nOg chairman:

Brian Furlong on fundraising for junior soccer and the return of underage football:

Brian O’Sullivan on Wexford FC’s loss to Cabinteely:

