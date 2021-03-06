SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 6TH MARCH WITH MICK MCKEON AND BETTYVILLE PREVIEW

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we spoke with Menapians AC chairman Mick McKeon about their 20 years in business and the future ahead for the Wexford town club.

Mick gave us the inside track on the young man who is lighting up the scene Leon Reid while also outlining some of the challenges that face athlete’s who don’t reach the elite end of the sport.

Our man Liam Spratt also gave us his verdict on the Gordon Elliott case which saw the Meath trainer banned for 6 months with a 15,000 euro fine.

Liam will detail what will happen next for the workers in Cullentra, give his opinion on Rob James and his video as well as looking forward to the first meeting of the year at Bettyville on Wednesday.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Mick McKeon on 20 years of Menapians AC and Leon Reid’s bid for glory:

Liam and Aidan on Gordon Elliott, Rob James and the opening day of the season at Wexford Racecourse:

