Applications are now open for the Small Business Assistance Scheme which aims to help companies that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The Government has allocated €60m for this initiative nationally and is available to companies, self-employed, sole traders or partnerships with a minimum turnover of €50,000 not eligible for other government grants.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan is urging the public to make the most of this scheme to help get us going again:

