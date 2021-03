A Wexford Councillor has come up with an SSIA type scheme to help get local economies going again post Covid.

Michael Sheehan has put forward a proposal for a initiative involving Chamber of Commerce vouchers where every €3 worth of vouchers sold would see the Government provide an extra euro.

He told the Morning Mix that this scheme would see local companies able to battle it out with multinational companies when they open back up:

