STILL NO DATE FOR ENNISCORTHY FLOOD DEFENSE SCHEME BUT PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER SAYS HE’S READY

A local councillor says he’s disappointed that the Public Expenditure minister is no closer to making the Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme a reality.

Independent representative Jackser Owens says it’s crazy that we’re still waiting for progress on the scheme in 2021.

He was reacting to comments from Minister Michael McGrath who told the Morning Mix that he couldn’t give a date on when the project will be up and running

Councillor Owens says the people can’t wait any longer:

Fianna Fail TD McGrath told South East Radio that he’ll be ready to green light the scheme as soon as it’s ready

