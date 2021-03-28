TEACHERS PROVIDE ADVICE FOR LEAVING CERT STUDENTS WHO FACE ORAL EXAMS THIS WEEK

Leaving Cert students in County Wexford are gearing up for their oral exams which start for many this coming week.

Languages such as Irish, French and German will all be tested in different circumstances this year due to the pandemic.

For the most part, Public health measures will be put in place by schools hosting interviews including the use of Perspex screens, along with social distancing, ventilation, cleaning and sanitation measures.

German teacher in the Presentation School in Wexford Town Helen Maher has this advice for any students worried about the tests:

