Matters are set to intensify in the development of the new Technological University of the South East next month

A planning application deadline for the new third level entity of the 28th of April has been set

The regional University will embrace facilities in counties Wexford Waterford Carlow and Kilkenny

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris will appoint the governing board of TUSE who will then decide where its new headquarters will be

