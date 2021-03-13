THE PUBLIC CAN HELP MINIMISE THE RISK OF POLLUTION BY CONTACTING AUTORITIES QUICKLY – COASTWATCH

The Head of Coastwatch in Ireland is calling on the public to get involved and help them spot potential pollution problems to stop them creating so much havoc.

Karin Dubsky was speaking after 16 kilometres of the Ounavarra River was affected by an oil spill on Thursday which posed a great danger to animals and flora in the north Wexford area.

It’s believed the spill originated near Ballycanew and has now been mostly contained however there will be long term effects for local wildlife

Karin, who is a Marine Ecologist based in the area says with a few extra eyes on the rivers, the damage caused could be minimised:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related