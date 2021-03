The Bank of Ireland is being criticised for abandoning local communities after it announced it is closing 88 branches nationwide with a number in the south east

They are at Taghmon and Rosslare in Wexford Carnew and Rathdrum in Wicklow, Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown and Urlingford in Kilkenny, in Carlow Borris and Tullow branches will close and in Waterford Ardkeen, Kilmacthomas and Lismore are set to shut come september

Community leaders in all counties have the condemned the announcement

