There are reports of major traffic jams caused by roadworks on the N11 outside Wexford Town this afternoon.

Motorists are reporting up delays of up to half an hour due to a new stop go system in Ferrycarrig.

You’re asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

David Minogue from Wexford County Council says the amount of cars on the road is leading to longer delays but they are taking steps to alleviate the problem:

