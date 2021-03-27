ULSTER BANK SITE IN ENNISCORTHY CAN’T BE ALLOWED TO BECOME VACANT – CODD NOLAN

A Wexford County Councillor says there are plenty of suitable replacements ready and waiting for when Ulster Bank leaves Enniscorthy.

Fine Gael’s Kathleen Codd Nolan says the last thing the town needs it another empty premises.

The organization plans to wind up it’s operations in the town within the next few years and there are fears that it could leave the huge commercial property on Rafter Street vacant.

Speaking to South East Radio, The Enniscorthy municipal representative says the premise doesn’t have to remain for commercial use and might be better served as a base for local groups:

