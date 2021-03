Wexford cafes and restaurants will be able to get a grant of up to €4,000 to set up an outdoor dining space in time for Summer.

A new €17 million scheme for developing outdoor dining capacity nationwide has been unveiled.

Local Authorities will also be given funding of up to 200 thousand euro to build permanent weatherproof outdoor dining spaces.

Enniscorthy Junior Minister James Browne says giving the hospitality sector a boost now will pay dividends during the leaner months:

