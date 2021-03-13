UPGRADE OF ENNISCORTHY WATER SYSTEMS PLANNED FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS

News Desk News
29 LEAKS FIXED BY IRISH WATER IN ENNISCORTHY SAVING THOUSANDS OF LITRES OF WATER

Irish Water Officials have confirmed the water systems in Enniscorthy Town will be upgraded in the coming months.

A 2 million euro tender will go live this summer for the construction of a new raw water intake system on the existing abstraction site at Clonhaston.

Expansions of the Kilagoley and Edermine Boreholes are also being planned with a hydrologist hopefully in place next month.

This news has been welcomed by local minister James Browne who says the works will act as a foundation for the expansion of homes, businesses and investment in the town.

Advertisement

More News