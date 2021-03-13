UPGRADE OF ENNISCORTHY WATER SYSTEMS PLANNED FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS

Irish Water Officials have confirmed the water systems in Enniscorthy Town will be upgraded in the coming months.

A 2 million euro tender will go live this summer for the construction of a new raw water intake system on the existing abstraction site at Clonhaston.

Expansions of the Kilagoley and Edermine Boreholes are also being planned with a hydrologist hopefully in place next month.

This news has been welcomed by local minister James Browne who says the works will act as a foundation for the expansion of homes, businesses and investment in the town.

