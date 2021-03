A number of people in the 75 to 79 age group in the New Ross area are to be dissapointed as their covid vaccination schedule for this week has been cancelled

This includes 444 patients of the Northgate Medical Centre in the town and will also effect around 100 GP practices around the country

Practice manager at Northgate Siobhan ONeill says the HSE has halted the first dose vaccine of this age group to concentrate on getting second dose vaccine of the older age groups completed

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related