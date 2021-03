A virtual candlelit vigil will be held this evening in memory of a young Wexford woman who lost her life on Friday morning.

Leona Reville from Ballymitty, was killed in a two car collision on the Newline Road just before 6am.

Her local GAA club Bannow Ballymitty have asked members to light up a candle from the safety of their homes and flood social media with pictures to show solidarity with the Reville family.

The online event will take place at 7pm.

