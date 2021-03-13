WEXFORD FC MIDFIELDER FARRELL RELISHING ROLE AS LOCAL PLAYER ON THE TEAM

Wexford FC midfielder Evan Farrell says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure as a local in the League of Ireland team.

The 17 year old has joined the senior squad recently and made his first team debut earlier in preseason.

The Piercestown man is one of the few academy graduates who have made it into the first team with a number of players arriving from other clubs in the offseason.

The academy has played a huge role in his development and he was quick to point out the Swot analysis, chats with professional players and online Zoom sessions which are helping to bring through the next generation of stars.

Farrell says being a local lad is a help rather than a hindrance:

