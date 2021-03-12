WEXFORD IFA CHAIR TO TACKLE THE PERCEPTION AROUND FARMERS AND THE ENVIRONMENT

The new chairman of Wexford IFA says he hopes to change the perception around farmers when it comes to the environment.

Jer O’Mahony has been newly appointed as the head man in the county taking over from James Kehoe who spent 4 years in charge.

Laying out the priorities for his term, O’Mahony says the issue of beef prices will be a key focus for the years ahead.

Speaking to South East Radio, the Bannow branch man says showing the hard work that is put in to environmental issues will is also crucial for the county:

O’Mahony has also argued that farmers are in need of help from all sectors because current beef prices aren’t enough to live on:

