WEXFORD JOCKEY ROB JAMES BANNED FROM RIDING AFTER DEAD HORSE VIDEO

Wexford amateur jockey Rob James has had his riding licence withdrawn for 12 months with the last 8 months suspended.

The Enniscorthy native was filmed mounting a dead horse in a video that was recorded in 2016 and shared on social media recently.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals panel found him guilty of bringing racing into disrepute over the incident and it’s understood James will not appeal the ban.

The IHRB have also confirmed that the incident took place at Colin Bowe’s yard at Milestone Stables but the trainer is not the subject of any further investigation.

James has previously apologised for the incident saying his actions were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to the horse.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related